Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

