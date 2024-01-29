Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $83.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

