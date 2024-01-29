Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.14.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

