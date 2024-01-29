Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

