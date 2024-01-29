Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

