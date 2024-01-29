Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 486 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after buying an additional 680,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in CSX by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,785,000 after buying an additional 1,383,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX opened at $35.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

