Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

