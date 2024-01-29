Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $48.37 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

