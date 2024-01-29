Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $86.89 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.