Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 172,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.