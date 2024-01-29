Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 128 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $158.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

