Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 142 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

