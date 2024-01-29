Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,545 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.