Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 158 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after purchasing an additional 421,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

