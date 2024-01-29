Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 162 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $549.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $537.48 and a 200 day moving average of $509.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

