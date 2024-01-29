Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,639 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

NYSE MSCI opened at $549.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.37. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

