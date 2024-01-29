Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 40,630 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

