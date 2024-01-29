Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 5,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

