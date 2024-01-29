Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 525 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE PH opened at $471.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
