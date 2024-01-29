Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $769.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

