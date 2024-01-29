Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

