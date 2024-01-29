Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 984 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

