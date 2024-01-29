Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

