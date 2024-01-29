FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

