Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Short Interest Update

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Focusrite Price Performance

Focusrite stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Focusrite has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.