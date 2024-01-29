Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBIN opened at $79.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

