Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
TSE:FRU opened at C$14.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties
In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
