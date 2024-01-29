Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.25. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRU shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.15.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

