GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.93.

NYSE GPS opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.19.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

