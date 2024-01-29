Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEODF opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
