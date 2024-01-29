Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

