Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

