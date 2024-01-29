GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

