GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

