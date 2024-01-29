Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after buying an additional 765,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 115,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 76.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 646,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 178,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $342,677.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOGO

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.