Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 347.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTEK opened at $27.91 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

