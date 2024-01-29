Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.