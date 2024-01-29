Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$88.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$73.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.75 and a beta of 1.13. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$88.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.34.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

