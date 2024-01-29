Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.36. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

