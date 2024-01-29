Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of HTIA stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

