Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Hello Group has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

