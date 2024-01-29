Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.71.

Shares of HES opened at $144.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

