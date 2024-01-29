HM Payson & Co. Acquires 360 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

