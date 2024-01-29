HM Payson & Co. Acquires 740 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

