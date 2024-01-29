HM Payson & Co. Buys 200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

ARE opened at $124.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.