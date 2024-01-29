HM Payson & Co. Buys 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.74 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,838.50, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

