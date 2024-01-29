HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.