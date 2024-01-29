HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

