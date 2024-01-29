HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

