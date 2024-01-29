HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,396,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.