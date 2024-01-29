HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE DELL opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

